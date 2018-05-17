Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.05.2018 18:00:38
KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group
Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group
Regulated information - 17 May 2018, after trading hours
Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:
-
Minutes of the General Meeting (s) of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KBC Groep N.V.mehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}