06.04.2018 13:16:25

Jyske Bank publishes offer document

In the Corporate Announcement of 13 March 2018, Jyske Bank stated that it had decided to make a voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Nordjyske Bank, Business Reg. No. (CVR-nr.) 30828712 (ISIN DK0060034353).


Nordjyske Bank's shareholders are offered cash payment of DKK 190 for each share with a nominal value of DKK 10 per share.


The offer document is available at www.jyskebank.dk/nordjyske and is annexed to this Corporate Announcement.


The offer period runs from 6 April 2018 to 14 June 2018 at 4.00 p.m.


The offer price equals a premium of approx. 60% compared with the closing price of Nordjyske Bank shares on 12 March 2018, the day before Jyske Bank announced its decision to make the voluntary offer. The offer values the entire issued share capital of Nordjyske Bank at DKK 3,489m.


Yours faithfully,


Jyske Bank



Contact person: Anders Dam, Managing Director and CEO, tel. +45 89 89 20 01.

