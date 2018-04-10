10.04.2018 02:35:00

Judith A. Pareira Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith A. Pareira Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Family Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ.

Located in Saranac Lake, New York, the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ specializes in providing their clients the quality service that they deserve. Offering a wide range of services to their clients, the law firm is equipped in handling matters in regards to Accidents, Adoptions & Stepparent Adoptions, Annulments, Child Custody, Child Support, Consultations, Disability, Divorce, Family Court, Grandparents Rights, Hearings, Legal Guardianship Litigation, Paternity Law, Protection Orders, Social Security Disability Benefits, Uncontested Divorces and more. Dedicated to the integrity of their clients, the law firm is equipped in providing honest estimates of the timeliness and costs of their client's legal matters.  The law firm is, "always available to answer questions about your case" and if they cannot answer immediately, they are, "committed to following up with you and get you the information you need."

Amassing over forty years of experience in health and law, Pareira has been a practicing nurse for over twenty years and in her current role as an attorney for twenty seven years.  Throughout the years, Pareira has specialized in the areas of Family Law, confidential advice, and health related issues.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Pareira attended St. John's University School of Law for her Juris Doctor degree. In her previous years, Pareira attained her Master's Degree in Nursing from New York University.

To further her professional development, Pareira is an affiliate of several organizations including the New York Bar Association and Franklin County Bar Association.

For more information, please visit https://www.judithpareira.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judith-a-pareira-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300626847.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09.04.18
Tesla – vor dem nächsten Kurssprung?! Diese Marken sollten Anleger kennen!
09.04.18
Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien mit Sicherheitspuffer und «Luft nach oben»
09.04.18
SMI-Anleger machen Kasse
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Arbeitslosigkeit in der Eurozone sinkt weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark
Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Cryan-Nachfolger: Sewing ist ab sofort neuer Deutsche Bank-Chef - Anleger erfreut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Montag Gewinne einfahren, mussten ihre Tageshöchststände aber hinter sich lassen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB