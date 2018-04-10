SARANAC LAKE, N.Y., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith A. Pareira Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Family Law in recognition of her role as an Attorney at the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ.

Located in Saranac Lake, New York, the Law Office of Judith A. Pareira, ESQ specializes in providing their clients the quality service that they deserve. Offering a wide range of services to their clients, the law firm is equipped in handling matters in regards to Accidents, Adoptions & Stepparent Adoptions, Annulments, Child Custody, Child Support, Consultations, Disability, Divorce, Family Court, Grandparents Rights, Hearings, Legal Guardianship Litigation, Paternity Law, Protection Orders, Social Security Disability Benefits, Uncontested Divorces and more. Dedicated to the integrity of their clients, the law firm is equipped in providing honest estimates of the timeliness and costs of their client's legal matters. The law firm is, "always available to answer questions about your case" and if they cannot answer immediately, they are, "committed to following up with you and get you the information you need."

Amassing over forty years of experience in health and law, Pareira has been a practicing nurse for over twenty years and in her current role as an attorney for twenty seven years. Throughout the years, Pareira has specialized in the areas of Family Law, confidential advice, and health related issues.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Pareira attended St. John's University School of Law for her Juris Doctor degree. In her previous years, Pareira attained her Master's Degree in Nursing from New York University.

To further her professional development, Pareira is an affiliate of several organizations including the New York Bar Association and Franklin County Bar Association.

