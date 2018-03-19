Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
Japan's Largest Textiles and Garments OEM and ODM Show AFF Osaka 2018 will Take Place in April

OSAKA, Japan, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Fashion Fair (AFF), a biannual event which debuted in 2003, holds its spring edition in Osaka and autumn edition in Tokyo each year. As Japan's biggest event for original equipments manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the textiles and garments industry, AFF has brought together more than 3,000 exhibitors from China and over 100,000 buyers over the past 15 years. The expo has been widely recognized and highly praised by industry players worldwide.

The AFF Osaka 2018 will be held at Mydome Osaka from April 10 to April 12, 2018. With enough space for 365 booths, the show will be attended by 323 exhibitors, including 258 ready-to-wear manufacturers, 27 fashion accessories companies, 20 fabrics suppliers, 14 home textiles producers, 3 auxiliary materials makers and one samples supplier, with many of the exhibitors originating from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, the US and Vietnam, among other countries and regions.

The exhibits will be grouped together in zones according to the exhibitor's specialty, with zones for knitting, tatting, Southeast Asian factories, fabrics and auxiliary materials, home textiles, ODMs, furs and down, underwear, children's wear as well as fashion accessories. The majority of the exhibitors have longstanding trade relationships with Japan and are able to address the demands in terms of OEM, ODM, quality, limited quantities and low cost.

In addition, AFF Tokyo 2018, the autumn edition of the fair, will take place in a 12,500-square meter exhibition space at Sunshine City in Tokyo from September 26 to September 28, 2018. The Tokyo event will include a new home textiles zone.  

For more information about the event and participating in the show as an exhibitor, please visit the fair's official website: www.asiafashionfair.jp.

Mr. Yuchen Huang
+86-10-6528-5310
info@asiafashionfair.jp

SOURCE ASIA FASHION FAIR

