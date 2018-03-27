<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2018 12:08:32

Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen Appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited

LONDON, March 27, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited. Engelhardtsen will retire from his executive role as Chief Financial Officer with more than 40 years of service to the Company.

The Board of Directors of SNL received approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2017 to fill one Board vacancy. With the addition of Engelhardtsen as a director, the SNL Board now has seven members, four of which are independent.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, "I want to thank Jan for his years of dedicated service to the Company and for the support he has given me.  As a key member of the management team, he has been a great contributor to the success of our businesses.  I am delighted that he is joining our Board, where we will continue to benefit from his experience and insights."

In addition to serving as Chief Financial Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited for the last 26 years, Engelhardtsen has held numerous key positions during his career, including President of Stolt Tank Containers, where he played an important role in the Company's entry into tank containers, establishing what is today Stolt Tank Containers.  He also served as President of Stolthaven Terminals, Chief Financial Officer of Stolt Offshore S.A., and President & General Manager of Stolt-Nielsen Singapore Pte. with overall responsibility for the Company's operations in the South-East Asia. He has been associated with Stolt-Nielsen since 1974.

Engelhardtsen earned an MBA from the Sloan School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, after receiving undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Finance.

For additional information please contact:

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:01
Evotec – Flaggenausbruch voraus?
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
08:25
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd 12.50 -1.96% Stolt-Nielsen Ltd

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
Cosmo Jahresergebnisse 2017
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Alpiq-CEO Jasmin Staiblin verzichtet auf VR-Kandidatur bei Zurich Insurance

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann im Dienstagshandel deutlich zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB