17.05.2018 22:30:00

James Gorman to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

James Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley will speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcasts will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

