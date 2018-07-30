|
JSC Halyk Bank: Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Kazkommertsbank held on 26 July 2018
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on 26 July 2018
According to Article 51 of the Kazakhstan Law «On joint stock companies» the Board of Directors of JSC Kazkommertsbank announces the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Kazkommertsbank, which was held on 26 July 2018 from 10.00 am to 10.40 am (Almaty time) at: Kazakhstan, А26М3К5, Almaty, Al-Farabi Avenue, Building 40, Floor 6, Room 645.
Below, please see the issues included into the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting agenda, and resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting by specifying the voting results:
1. Issue of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting agenda:
Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and the voting result:
Approve agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Total votes of Kazkommertsbank shareholders registered for this Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting equaled 2 819 423 070. «For» - 2 819 423 070, «Against» - 0, «Abstained» - 0, Did not vote - 0.
Resolution has been adopted by majority of votes out of total voting shares of
2. Issue of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting agenda:
«Approval of the Transfer Act».
Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and the voting result:
Authorize the individuals above, if appropriate, for signing amendments made in appendices to the Transfer Act due to checking of the technical characteristics and value of the property to be transferred under the Transfer Act after coming of this Resolution of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Kazkommertsbank and Resolution of the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting of the Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan and Joint Stock Company Kazkommertsbank, which is scheduled for 26 July 2018, on approval of the Transfer Act into force.
Specify that all JSC Kazkommertsbank's property (rights and liabilities) shall be transferred.
Total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank equaled 2 902 362 029, total votes of Kazkommertsbank shareholders registered for this Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting equaled 2 819 423 070. «For» - 2 819 423 070, «Against» - 0, «Abstained» - 0, Did not vote - 82 938 959.
Resolution has been adopted by the qualified majority of votes out of total voting shares of
3. Issue of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting agenda:
«Amendments to №2 Resolution of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of
Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, and the voting result:
Read the definitions «Equity capital of JSC Kazkommertsbank» and «Equity capital of
«Equity capital of JSC Kazkommertsbank» - amount of the equity capital in accordance with the Form 700Н «Report on the balance in the balance accounts of the second-tier banks and mortgage companies» of JSC Kazkommertsbank for 29 June 2018;
Equity capital of JSC Halyk Bank» - amount of the equity capital in accordance with the Form 700Н «Report on the balance in the balance accounts of the second-tier banks and mortgage companies» of JSC Halyk Bank for 29 June 2018».
Total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank equaled 2 902 362 029, total votes of Kazkommertsbank shareholders registered for this Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting equaled 2 819 423 070. «For» - 2 819 423 070, «Against» - 0, «Abstained» - 0, Did not vote - 82 938 959.
Resolution has been adopted by the qualified majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank.
For more details on resolutions please see information note to the shareholders published on our website: https://halykbank.kz/akcioneram
For further information please contact:
Halyk Bank
