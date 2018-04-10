<
10.04.2018 22:30:00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today announced that it will release first quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EDT that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.jeld-wen.com/. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13678699. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 22, 2018.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating over 120 manufacturing facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

15.11.17 JELD-WEN Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.11.17 JELD-WEN overweight Barclays Capital
26.07.17 JELD-WEN Buy Gabelli & Co
10.05.17 JELD-WEN Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.03.17 JELD-WEN Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc Registered Shs

