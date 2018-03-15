Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2018 05:18:00

JA Solar Receives the Top Brand PV Seal from EUPD Research for Three Consecutive Years in Europe

BEIJING, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: JASO), one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, today announced that it has been awarded the "Top Brand PV Seal 2018" from EuPD Research, a leading international market research and consulting firm, for the third time in a row since 2016.

EuPD Research is well recognized in the European photovoltaic industry. Based on the comprehensive surveys among photovoltaic installation companies and end users, EuPD Research awards the seal to excellent companies across the industry. The survey results have a strong reference value for customers selecting high-quality photovoltaic products. As a PERC patent holder, JA Solar provides high-performance products and excellent customer service that are attractive in the European market, and has earned a solid reputation among European customers.

Mr. Cao Bo, Vice President of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar has continued to maintain its leading position in the European markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria. Additionally, the Company has become one of the most popular partners for distributors and large installers. JA Solar will continue to upgrade technologies and enhance service solutions, providing its customers with high-reliability solar modules and superior services."

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is committed to provide modules with high conversion, high reliability and high yield efficiency solar products. With 11 facilities around the world, the company does business in more than 100 countries. By the end of 2017, JA Solar has cumulative shipments of over 27GW, accounting for 10% of the global market.

Media Contact:
Sun Xiaorui
86-010-63611888 x1698
bj.sunxr@jasolar.com

SOURCE JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nachrichten zu JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

03.06.16 JA Solar Neutral ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14.03.18
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
14.03.18
Feste Metallpreise nach guten China-Daten
14.03.18
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (spons. ADRs) 5.92 -6.48% JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Siemens-Tochter Healthineers wird Maximalpreis wohl verfehlen
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar nach - fester zum Franken
SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX konnte leicht zulegen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Rheinmetall gewinnt Milliarden-Auftrag für den Boxer in Australien - Aktie legt deutlich zu
adidas verwöhnt Aktionäre und macht Hoffnung für Tochter Reebok

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat zur Wochenmitte Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB