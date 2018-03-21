Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 16:00:00

Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today the Ixia K400 QSFP-DD-400GE load module was recognized as a winner in the 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews program in the Field Test Equipment category. Ixia received the award at a reception celebrating finalists and winners on Wednesday March 14, 2018 during the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC).

"We are excited to offer this industry first to the market. Demonstrating 400GE traffic over optical transceivers enables a new generation of 400G product innovation,” said Marie Hattar, chief marketing officer at Keysight. "These new optics will power a wide range of next-generation of services, including 5G.”

At the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) held last week, the K400 load module sent and received live, full line rate, 400GE traffic to and from Juniper 400G transport technology using LR8 QSFP-DD optics provided by Finisar and Source Photonics. This was the first public demonstration of 400GE traffic over QSFP-DD optics, which helps to accelerates the development of new IEEE 802.3bs-compliant 400 Gigabit Ethernet network equipment and systems.

"The successful interoperability between several industry partners demonstrated at OFC 2018 shows that the 400G LR8 platform is already mature,” said Ed Ulrichs, Director PLM at Source Photonics. "This proves to the market that 400G connectivity will be delivered to the market quickly and enables operators to migrate to the next higher data rate.”

Presented annually by Lightwave, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the optical networking industry as determined by a stellar panel of third-party judges. Judges include industry executives and analysts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysts, and journalists.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate the outstanding winners," said Lightwave Group Publisher Christine Shaw. "The 2018 program was competitive, and the top scoring companies exemplify innovation in the optical networking industry.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

