Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has added advanced threat insights to Ixia solutions including Vision ONE and Vision 7300 network packet brokers (NPBs) and CloudLens Private, Ixia’s cloud visibility solution. The new capability recognizes malware, botnet, intrusion attempts, hijacked IPs and phishing activity. This enhanced visibility is provided in the SecureStack feature set, a key component of Ixia’s security and visibility intelligence framework.

Today’s organizations are under cyberattack. Malware can find its way into an organization in a multitude of ways including email, clicking on malicious links, mobile devices, USBs used by employees, as well as physical intrusions into a network. Cyber Security Ventures reported that ransomware will attack a business every 14 seconds by the end of 2019.1

Leveraging threat insights from Ixia’s Application and Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center, Ixia’s Vision ONE, Vision 7300, and CloudLens Private solutions now deliver real-time information about malicious activity on an organization’s network. This eliminates the need for an expensive threat intelligence feed, while improving efficiency. Users can easily identify threats and indicators of compromise with Vision ONE, Vision 7300, or CloudLens Private, and report that threat information automatically via NetFlow to existing security and monitoring tools.

"In today’s ever-expanding cyber threat climate, it is critical to gain visibility into security anomalies quickly and efficiently,” said Scott Register, vice president cloud and security product management for Ixia. "By building threat insights from our ATI research into the Vision ONE and Vision 7300 network packet brokers, as well as into CloudLens Private, Ixia enables organizations to maintain security, as well as identify and resolve performance problems across physical and virtual infrastructures from a single platform.”

Vision ONE fights against threats hidden in encrypted traffic, detects IoT attacks, and feeds the right data to the right forensic solution to boost network protection without negatively impacting performance. AppStack and SecureStack capabilities enable Ixia’s solutions to filter and visualize Level 2-4 traffic, as well as Layer 7 application traffic. As a result, suspicious applications can be tagged and watched to quickly spot rogue applications or unusual activity, including traffic to or from unauthorized geographies, questionable file transfers, brute-force attacks, ransomware connections, and connections to phishing sites.

The Ixia Vision family of NPBs and CloudLens Private deliver end-to-end network visibility across both physical and virtual networks, with flexible functionality that includes traffic aggregation, filtering, secure socket layer (SSL) decryption with data masking, deduplication, and intelligent packet management to the tools that manage, analyze, and secure networks.

Vision 7300 enables line rate, zero-loss packet processing on networks up to 100 GE for both Layer 2–4 traffic, and Layer 7 application-level data. It expands as network monitoring needs grow, and adapts as new applications are added or new security threats occur.

CloudLens, Ixia's platform for public, private and hybrid cloud visibility, addresses the challenges of granular data access in the cloud. It offers organizations the visibility they need, while keeping aligned to "all cloud," hybrid cloud, multi-cloud or any cloud strategy. CloudLens Private supports private cloud technologies, and can tap, filter, process and manipulate traffic in a cloud environment.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security.

