10.04.2018 14:30:00

Iteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been named as a finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the transportation category. In its second year, the awards recognize the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the issues facing humanity.

Iteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

"We continually strive to find new ways to leverage data to make cities smarter, transportation safer, and farmlands more sustainable and productive,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. "We’re honored to be recognized by a highly esteemed organization such as Fast Company for our SmartCycle Bike Indicator, which is truly a world-changing idea and one that we hope will be used to make roads safer and more accommodating to bicyclists everywhere.”

Built on Iteris’ patented SmartCycle® solution, which differentiates between bicycles and vehicles at intersections, the SmartCycle Bike Indicator is another first-of-its-kind innovation.

Leveraging SmartCycle’s bicycle detection algorithm, the SmartCycle Bike Indicator is a device that mounts onto traffic signals and illuminates when cyclists waiting at an intersection have been detected. This means the cyclist does not need to risk dismounting into a busy road and pressing a button to cross the intersection. It also reassures them that when they do get a green signal it will give them sufficient time to make it across.

Iteris has also recently been recognized by the League of American Bicyclists and the Business Intelligence Group for its efforts to protect, innovate around and integrate with bicyclists and transportation systems technology.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners and finalists based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start work on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

