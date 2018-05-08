Iteris Awarded New $2.4 Million Contract for Expanded Role in I-405 Improvement Project

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded a new $2.4 million contract with OC 405 Partners for integration and maintenance of the technology infrastructure in support of the I-405 Improvement Project in southern California.

The $1.9 billion I-405 Improvement Project is the largest-scale project undertaken by Orange County Transportation Authority, in cooperation with the California Department of Transportation. The project will improve 16 miles of I-405 between the SR-73 freeway in Costa Mesa and I-605 near the L.A. County line. The project includes adding one regular lane in each direction between Euclid Street and I-605, and making improvements to freeway entrances, exits and bridges. In addition, the project will add the 405 Express Lanes, incorporating the existing carpool lanes and a new lane in each direction between SR-73 and I-605. The multi-year improvement project will be complete in 2023.

Iteris is responsible for the freeway intelligent transportation system (ITS) and Express Lane infrastructure design, temporary ITS infrastructure for use during construction, development of the project traffic management plan, and signal design at 42 intersections throughout the corridor. Starting in March 2017, Iteris began infrastructure design work that will continue through 2018. This newly awarded $2.4 million contract, which has a 12-month term from date of execution, focuses on the deployment of temporary ITS infrastructure for use during construction.

"The I-405 Improvement Project is one of the most important transportation initiatives to impact southern California for some time and will make roads significantly safer and more efficient for residents and commuters,” said Steven Bradley, associate vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. "Iteris is excited to begin a new phase of the project to support safe mobility during construction.”

Iteris is leading numerous ITS design and communication infrastructure projects nationwide, enabling smart mobility and smart communities. Iteris’ Transportation Systems business unit provides advanced design, real-time data analytics and actionable informatics to safely improve mobility within communities and ready the roadways for connected/autonomous vehicles in smart cities.

