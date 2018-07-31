31.07.2018 03:27:00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announcement to the Market - BRGAAP - Results for the 2nd Quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") (NYSE: ITUB) announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2018 ending June 30, 2018 are already available at the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls will be held with research analysts on Tuesday, July 31 in English at 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time) and in Portuguese at 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time).

São Paulo – SP, July 30, 2018.

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
NIRE 35300010230

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
+55 (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-announcement-to-the-market---brgaap---results-for-the-2nd-quarter-of-2018-300688856.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

