10.04.2018 18:00:00

Invitation to the Q1 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

On behalf of Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, and Hans Ploos van Amstel, Group CFO, we are pleased to invite you to participate in a telephone conference followed by a Q&A session, to discuss the company’s Q1 2018 results.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. (CEST) 10.00 a.m. (BST)

The presentation can be followed either by webcast or telephone.

The conference call will be presented live as a webcast on the Adecco Group Results & Events Centre.

Participants are advised to log on to the webcast and register their details 10 minutes prior to the conference call. Presentation slides and sound will be streamed live over the web.

An interactive teleconference with the possibility to take part in the Q&A session will also be available.

The dial-in numbers are as follows:

UK / Global +44 (0) 207 107 0613

United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Cont. Europe +41 (0)58 310 50 00

Please call the conference centre 10 minutes prior to the call and quote “Adecco”. You may download the slides prior to the conference call from our website.

The company’s Q1 2018 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 07.00 a.m. (CEST), 06.00 a.m. (BST).

A replay facility of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available shortly after the conference call and can be accessed any time on our website.

Kind regards,

The Adecco Group IR Team

