10.04.2018 08:15:28

Invitation to presentation of Net Insight's Interim report January - March 2018

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight will publish its interim report January - March 2018, on April 24, 2018 at 8.45 am CEST. A live audiocast/teleconference will take place the same day at 9.30 am CEST.

The live audiocast/teleconference will include a short presentation of the report followed by a question and answer session. A possibility will be given to ask questions both via telephone and via the audiocast where the presentation material can be followed live. Participating from Net Insight will be Fredrik Tumegård, CEO, and Pelle Bourn, CFO.

Link to live audiocast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/net-insight-q1-2018
The audiocast will be available on demand afterwards at netinsight.net.

Teleconference: The conference call is mainly targeted to analysts, institutional investors and media. To participate and thereby be able to ask questions, please use one of the following numbers:

UK: +44 2030089814
USA: +1 8558315947
Sweden: +46 856642696

Financial report: The interim report January - March 2018 will be available at netinsight.net.

If you would like to schedule an interview in advance please contact Hanna Laurentz, VP Marketing Communication, +46 8 685 04 00,  hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

We look forward to your participation.

Fredrik Tumegård
CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Laurentz, VP Marketing Communication, +46 8 685 04 00,  hanna.laurentz@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

