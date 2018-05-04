<
04.05.2018 14:00:32

Invitation to conference call in connection with Sdiptech AB (publ)'s interim report for the first quarter of 2018

Press release
4 May 2018, 14:00

Invitation to conference call in connection with Sdiptech AB's interim report for the first quarter of 2018

Sdiptech will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, 8 May 2018 at 08:30 a.m. CET and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 09.30 a.m. CET. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Carl Johan Åkesson will present the interim report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call

The presentation slides used will be available during the conference call and will subsequently also be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.com. To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers,

SE: +46 8 503 365 62

UK: +44 203 008 9806

US: +1 855 753 2236

Please ensure that you are connected to the conference call by calling in a few minutes before the conference begins and registering to ask questions.

Webcast presentation

A link to Sdiptech's webcast will be available on the company's website. The transmission can also be reached via the following link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sdiptech-q1-2018

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Erik Penser Bank. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

For further information, please contact:

Carl Johan Åkesson, CFO, +46 708 30 70 57, cj.akesson@sdiptech.com
Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on urban infrastructures. The group offers deeply niched services and products for both expanding and renovating rapidly growing metropolitan areas. The company is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 4 May 2018 at 14:00 CET.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sdiptech AB via Globenewswire

