13.04.2018 13:20:00

Invitation to a press conference: SRV Group Plc’s Q1 2018 result

SRV GROUP PLC     INVESTOR NEWS     13 APRIL 2018, AT 2.20 PM

Invitation to a press conference: SRV Group Plc’s Q1 2018 result

SRV Group Plc will publish its Q1 2018 interim report on Thursday, 26 April 2018, at 8.30 a.m. Helsinki time. The report can be found for example on the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors.

The interim report will be presented to the media and analysts at the press conference which will take place on Thursday 26 April at 12.00 p.m. at the Living Lab -test environment, address Kaasutehtaankatu 1, 00540 Helsinki. The press conference will be held in Finnish.

CEO Juha Pekka Ojala and CFO Ilkka Pitkänen will be present.


A live webcast of the press conference will be available on the company’s website www.srv.fi/en/investors. The webcast will be in Finnish. The presentation material will be published both in Finnish and in English at the company's website after the press conference.

At the end of the press conference you are welcomed to explore the Living Lab -test environment, that presents REDI project, Kalasatama area and the housing to be constructed.


Arrival instructions


Entrance to Living Lab is accross from the door of Restaurant Lämpö. By car, the easiest route to Suvilahti is by Sörnäisten Rantatie. Entrance to Suvilahti area is via Sörnäisten rantatie 22 or Parrukatu 4. Parking spaces can be found in front of Restaurant Lämpö and Living Lab. Living Lab is located near to the Kalasatama metro station.

Registration for the press conference by Tuesday, 24 April 2018 by e-mail, viestinta@srv.fi

Further information:

Ilkka Pitkänen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 667 0906, ilkka.pitkanen@srv.fi
Tiina Niemi, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 40 502 7549, tiina.niemi@srv.fi

www.srv.fi

