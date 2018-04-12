Suominen Corporation Investor News 12 April 2018 at 1:00 pm (EEST)



Invitation to Suominen’s Q1 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 26 April 2018



Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January-March 2018 on Thursday, 26 April 2018 approximately at 8:00 am EEST.



Nina Kopola, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the Q1 financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Thursday, 26 April at 11:00 am (EEST). The conference will take place at Suominen’s Helsinki office, address Itämerentori 2. The presentation material will be available after the analyst and press conference at www.suominen.fi



Kindly enroll to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551.



A teleconference and a webcast on the Q1 financial result will be held on 26 April at 3:00 pm (EEST). The conference can be attended by phone at +44 20 3936 2999. Please use the password 76 65 40. The conference can be accessed also at www.suominen.fi/webcast .



The conference call will be held in English. A replay of the conference can be accessed at www.suominen.fi/webcast or by phone at 1 845 709 8569 (United States), 020 3936 3001 (United Kingdom) or +44 20 3936 3001 (all other locations), using access code 61 58 04.

For additional information, please contact:

Anu Heinonen, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358 40 723 6279





Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million and operating profit to EUR 15.0 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi .



Distribution: