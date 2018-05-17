<
17.05.2018 18:58:00

Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title Company (Nasdaq: ITIC) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.40 per share to shareholders of record June 15, 2018, payable June 29, 2018.

Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Investors Title Company is engaged in the business of issuing and underwriting title insurance policies. The Company also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property as well as investment management services to individuals, companies, banks and trusts.

