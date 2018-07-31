31.07.2018 20:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops UNIQUE TECH HOLDER (CKL-1026)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Lansing, Ill., wanted to create a hands-free way to hold a tablet or digital reader, so they invented the UNIQUE TECH HOLDER.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The UNIQUE TECH HOLDER provides an effective way to utilize a tablet computer or digital reader. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidental drops and damage. As a result, it enhances protection and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for owners of tablet computers and digital readers. Additionally, the UNIQUE TECH HOLDER is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases convenience and protection while using a tablet."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1026, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-tech-holder-ckl-1026-300687741.html

SOURCE InventHelp

