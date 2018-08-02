02.08.2018 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Pencil Carrier for Books (CNC-265)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The words "pencil" and "paper" are often used together since they depend on each other for use. Unfortunately, they are often not near each other when the need arises. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Gastonia, N.C., however, pencils and paper can now be easily carried together.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed a prototype for PENCIL POCKET to hold a supply of pens and pencils within easy reach for writing in a book. As such, it reduces the chance of dropping and losing pencils. At the same time, it remains firmly in place and keeps contents secure. Another advantage is that it eliminates wasted time and effort spent searching for something with which to write. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am constantly looking for pens and pencils when I am carrying a book in which I need to write," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pencil-carrier-for-books-cnc-265-300688130.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
09:37
Tesla haussiert nachbörslich
08:31
SMI vor Konsolidierung?
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Juli 2018: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Wie die Zukunft von Tesla laut Experten aussieht - und was Apple damit zu tun hat
Novartis plant Arzneimittelvorräte für ungeordneten Brexit
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Feintool erhält grünes Licht für Kauf von Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen
Apple steigert Umsatz und Gewinn - Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Dialog Semiconductor beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Synaptics - Aktie im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt nach -- Zolldrohungen belasten
Anzeichen einer weiteren Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China vermiesen den Anlegern an der Wall Street am Donnerstag die Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB