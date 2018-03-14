Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
14.03.2018 19:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Storage Reel for Extension Cords (PND-4882)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to store an extension cord without it becoming tangled," said an inventor from Hamilton, N.J. "For this reason, I developed an improved cord reel that winds the cord without any tangles or messes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending TANGLEPROOF CORD REEL to allow an extension cord to be wound without tangling. The device eliminates the need to unwind the cord in order to untangle knots in the cord. This puts an end to hassles and frustrations. The unit provides for neat, tidy storage of an extension cord. It saves time and effort. In addition, the invention ensures that extension cords are not stored in jumbled heaps.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PND-4882, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-storage-reel-for-extension-cords-pnd-4882-300611346.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist am Mittwoch ins Minus gerutscht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB