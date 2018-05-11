|
11.05.2018 08:30:00
International Petroleum Corporation to release 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2018
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2018, on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 07:30 CEST, followed by a live webcast at 09:00 CEST.
Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the report and the latest developments from IPC.
Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com.
You can also dial in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers:
Sweden: +46 8 519 993 55
UK: +44 203 194 05 50
Canada/International Toll Free: +1 855 269 26 05
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.
For further information, please contact:
|Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
|
|Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
Attachment
Nachrichten zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
|
09.05.18
|Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
|
09.05.18
|Folgenschwere Entscheidung
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Asiens Börsen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Im Freitagshandel weisen Asiens Börsen überwiegend positive Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}