International Cheer Union 2018 World Cheerleading Championships Results

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cheer Union (ICU), the recognized World Governing Body of Cheerleading, this week held its annual World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida, crowning the top cheer champions in the world in multiple divisions. The ICU—the organization dedicated to advancing cheerleading participation worldwide and providing a safe environment for athletes—was recognized in 2016 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the International Governing Body for Cheerleading.

Teams from 80 countries competed in the 2018 World Cheerleading Championships that took place April 25 through April 27. Finland took home its first gold medal in All Girl Premier after winning silver in 2017, and Sweden took home its first medal, a bronze in the same category. USA took home its third consecutive Gold medal in Coed Premier. Full results are available on cheerunion.org.

ALL GIRL ELITE Gold: Germany Silver: New Zealand Bronze: Chile ALL GIRL PREMIER Gold: Finland Silver: USA Bronze: Sweden



COED ELITE Gold: England Silver: Colombia Bronze: New Zealand COED PREMIER Gold: USA Silver: Chinese Taipei Bronze: Canada

"We are extremely proud of the athletes who competed at the World Championships. Cheerleading is rising in popularity across the world, and these athletes are the sport's global ambassadors representing their respective communities and countries," said International Cheer Union President Jeff Webb. "We are committed to the positive advancement of cheerleading and serve as an advocate to help strengthen the international programs throughout the world."

The 80 participating countries at the 2018 World Cheerleading Championships demonstrated the true diversity of the sport, with athletes, coaches and fans traveling from countries such as Jamaica, Mexico, Argentina, China, Croatia, South Africa, Spain, UK, Estonia, Puerto Rico and more.

The ICU partnered with the Olympic Channel again this year to live stream the international event to fans worldwide. Featuring news, articles, and live programming about the power of sport and the Olympic Games, the Olympic Channel is a digital-first, multi-platform global media destination.

The ICU's mission is to promote the healthy growth of cheerleading throughout the world. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, there are currently 116 countries with national federations who are members of the ICU. Together with its members, the ICU organizes and supports continental and regional competitions throughout the year, culminating in the annual World Championships.



For more information on the ICU World Cheerleading Championships, please visit cheerunion.org.

About The International Cheer Union

The International Cheer Union (ICU) was formed as the non-profit international governing entity whose mission is to advance cheerleading on a global scale. With 116 member nations, the ICU represents all geographical areas where cheerleading exists. The ICU promotes healthy competition, rule development and education for athletes, coaches, and parents. More information can be found on www.cheerunion.org. Photography and b-roll video available upon request.

