Interim report - First quarter of 2018

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first quarter of 2018. Consolidated revenue was up by 7% and EBITDA improved by 10%. Full-year EBITDA guidance is maintained at DKK 1,665-1,805 million range.

Highlights

Consolidated revenue grew by 7% in the first quarter of 2018 to DKK 3,851 million

EBITDA was up by 10% to DKK 314 million

Fibertex Nonwovens’ acquisition of Duci in Brazil completed in February 2018

Schouw & Co. maintains full-year 2018 revenue and EBITDA guidance

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

"For Schouw & Co., the first quarter of 2018 was largely in line with expectations. We’re seeing considerable growth on the back of recent years’ acquisitions and business expansion, but several of our companies felt the cold winter weather in northern Europe weighing on their sales performance. Competition remains fierce, and due to volatile raw materials prices and foreign exchange rates we are operating in unpredictable markets.

All Schouw & Co. companies operate in markets with solid long-term growth perspectives, and we have built a strong platform for continued profitability. We maintain our full-year guidance of revenue growth of about DKK 1 billion and a 5-15% increase in EBITDA relative to 2017.”

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Thursday, 3 May 2018 at 15:30 CEST

Phone number for participants: DK: +4535445583 // UK: +442031940544 // SE: +46856642661 // US: +18552692604





Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

Attachment