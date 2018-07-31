Intellitec Solutions Announces Long Term Care Financials Assessment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellitec Solutions, a leading ERP and CRM consulting firm based in Wilmington DE, today announced they will offer a no charge assessment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for Senior Living Facilities. This is in response to the growing demand from that industry to learn more about the new offering from Microsoft, and how it can help them better leverage the cloud based solution to manage their operations.

The 4-hour assessment, run by Intellitec's team of Long Term Care experts, will focus on the current set-up of a facility, and determine how Dynamics 365 for Financials can improve their critical back-office operations. Intellitec will perform an analysis, so that an organization can see how they compare to their peers, which will allow them to better gauge if they need to make a switch. Intellitec will also discuss the feasibility of integration of Dynamics 365 to their EHR package, as well as discussing best practices for chart of account structures. LTC organization looking to learn more about this assessment should contact Intellitec Solutions at 866-504-4357.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357.

