09.05.2018 22:15:00

Inseego Corp. to Present at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, today announced that management will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California, Thursday, May 24, 2018, and host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 24, 2018
Presentation Time: 3:00 P.M. Pacific
Location: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica, California
Presenter: Dan Mondor, CEO

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego’s management team, Dan Mondor, chief executive officer, and Stephen Smith, chief financial officer, please contact your B. Riley FBR representative.

The Company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego' products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

