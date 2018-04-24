24.04.2018 02:09:00

Input Capital Corp. to Release FY2018 Q2 Results May 16, 2018

REGINA, April 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Input Capital Corp. ("Input", or the "Company") (TSX Venture: INP) (US: INPCF) will release fiscal its FY2018 Q2 results after market close on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 17, 2018 starting at 8:30 amSaskatchewan time (10:30 am Eastern time) to further discuss the FY2018 Q2 results. To participate in the conference call use the following dial-in number:

Participant Dial in #: (888) 231-8191 (North America Toll Free)
Participant Dial in #: (647) 427-7450 (International)

Webcast URL: 
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1659455/98BBCD928DA8E19DDE7F512E28C92B74

It is recommended that participants dial in five minutes prior to the commencement of the conference call. Soon after the completion of the call, the webcast will be available for download on the Input Capital website.

About Input

Input is an agriculture commodity streaming company with a focus on canola, the largest and most profitable crop in Canadian agriculture. The Company has developed several flexible and competitive forms of financing which help western Canadian canola farmers solve working capital, mortgage finance and canola marketing challenges and improve the financial position of their farms. Under a streaming contract, Input provides capital in exchange for a stream of canola via multi-year fixed-volume canola purchase contracts. To a farmer, Input is like a virtual grain company, buying canola and providing financial solutions. To canola buyers, Input is like a large virtual farm which produces and sells canola over a large geographically diverse footprint, but does not own the land, or equipment or operate the farm. In production terms, Input is the largest canola farm in the world.

Input plans to continue to grow and diversify its low cost canola production profile by entering into streaming contracts with canola farmers across western Canada. Input is focused on farmers with quality production profiles, excellent upside yield potential, and strong management teams.

