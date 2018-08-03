Innovus Pharmaceuticals to Release Its Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma”) (OTCQB: INNV) today announced that the Company will release its June 30, 2018 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 for domestic callers or 1-412-902-6506 for international callers or 1-877-885-0477 for Canadian callers and Participant Elite Entry Number: 0561047. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 domestically or 1-412-317-0088 internationally or 1-855-669-9658 for Canada and reference Replay Access Code: 10123041. The replay will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from its various products, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

