Innovus Pharma to Exhibit Its FlutiCare® and AllerVarx™ Products at the American Thoracic Society Event in San Diego from Sunday, May 20, 2018 to Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that Robert Verfurth, the Company’s Vice President, Sales and Marketing, will exhibit through a booth the Company’s primary allergy products, FlutiCare® and AllerVarx™ from Sunday, May 20, 2018 to Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. Interested persons can learn more about the event at http://conference.thoracic.org.

"We are delighted to have our team exhibit our lead allergy products, FlutiCare® and AllerVarx™ to the over 16,000 attendees expected at the conference,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. "Our presentation at this show is part of the Company’s expanded marketing and sales efforts of both products to physicians and medical professionals who recommend allergy products and related supplements to their patients.”

About FlutiCare®

Similar to Flonase® and ClariSpray®, FlutiCare® is approved for OTC by the FDA for "Allergy Symptom Relief” and is indicated to "Temporarily relieve these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies including:

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Sneezing

Itchy nose

Itchy, watery eyes”

About AllerVarx™

AllerVarx™ is a patented formulation produced in bilayer tablets with a technology that allows a controlled release of the ingredients. The fast-release layer allows the rapid antihistaminic activity of Perilla. The sustained-release layer enhances Quercetin, Spirulina and Vitamin D 3 bioavailability, thanks to its lipidic matrix, and exerts anti-allergic activity spread over time. For more information on the product please visit www.allervarx.com.

The trademark Flonase® is a registered trademark owned by GlaxoSmithKline and the trademark ClariSpray® is a registered trademark owned by Bayer.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

