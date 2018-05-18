<
18.05.2018 08:45:00

Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release May 18, 2018, at 9:45 Finnish time


Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ensio, Sami Pekka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20180518082910_12
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-05-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14,740 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14,740 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-05-16
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 610 Unit price: 0.819 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 610 Volume weighted average price: 0.819 EUR


Espoo, May 18, 2018

INNOFACTOR PLC

Anna-Maria Palmroos, General Counsel


Additional information:
Anna-Maria Palmroos, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel.+358 40 507 6968

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem’s leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2013 to 2017, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately over 20%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com

