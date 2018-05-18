Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Sami Ensio

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release May 18, 2018, at 9:45 Finnish time





Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ensio, Sami Pekka

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20180518082910_12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-05-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14,740 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 14,740 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-05-16

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 610 Unit price: 0.819 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 610 Volume weighted average price: 0.819 EUR





Espoo, May 18, 2018

INNOFACTOR PLC

Anna-Maria Palmroos, General Counsel



Additional information:

Anna-Maria Palmroos, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel.+358 40 507 6968

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is a leading Nordic provider of digitalization and cloud solutions. Innofactor has Microsoft Ecosystem’s leading expertise and the most comprehensive offering in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 600 eager and motivated top professionals in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Innofactor serves over 1,500 commercial, public, and third sector organizations. In 2013 to 2017, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately over 20%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. www.innofactor.com