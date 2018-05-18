InnerWorkings Receives Anticipated Letter from NASDAQ Due to Late Form 10-Q

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, announced that, as a result of not having timely filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, it has received a customary notification letter from NASDAQ, stating that the Company is not currently in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). The Form 10-Q filing is delayed as a result of additional time required by the Company to complete the restatement of certain of its historical financial statements, as previously disclosed on May 7, 2018.

Such notices are routinely issued by NASDAQ when there are late filings with the SEC. The NASDAQ letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock. The letter requests that the Company submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to NASDAQ’s listing standards no later than July 16, 2018. However, the Company anticipates that it will file the Form 10-Q in advance of that date, and therefore, believes that submission of a plan will not be necessary.

