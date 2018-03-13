Indonesia Stocks Figure To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 230 points or 3.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,500-point plateau and now it will probably tick lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower after solid gains a day earlier, while sliding oil prices also may weigh. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 67.36 points or 1.05 percent to finish at the daily high of6,500.69 after trading as low as 6,459.32. There were 242 gainers and 118 decliners, with 116 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, SLJ Global soared 5.65 percent, while Lotte Chemical spiked 4.90 percent, Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food dropped 1.64 percent, XL Axiata shed 0.73 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 3.05 percent, Bank Mandiri jumped 2.78 percent, Bumi Resources added 0.68 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 6.35 percent, Indofood climbed 1.11 percent and Voksel Electric, Jasa Marga, Bank MNC Internasional and Bank Pan Indonesia all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move Monday before finishing mixed after Friday's surge.

The Dow shed 157.13 points or 0.62 percent to 25,178.61, while the NASDAQ added 27.51 points or 0.36 percent to 7,588.32 and the S&P fell 3.55 points or 0.13 percent to 2,783.02.

The initial strength came as traders continued to react positively to Friday's monthly jobs data from the Labor Department - although traders seemed reluctant to push stocks higher amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.

Notable declines by Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) weighed on the Dow amid concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Crude oil prices fell Monday ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data that may set the stage for interest rate hikes. April WTI oil lost 68 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $61.36/bbl.