Indonesia Stock Market May Hand Back Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday finally ended the six-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 250 points or 3.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,310-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly negative after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate, as expected. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, finance and resource stocks.

For the day, the index soared 69.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 6,312.83 after trading between 6,260.07 and 6,315.07. There were 250 gainers and 109 decliners, with 115 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, SLJ Global plummeted 12.15 percent, while Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food soared 4.84 percent, Indofood added 0.29 percent, Bukit Darmo Property tumbled 2.70 percent, Bank Pan Indonesia spiked 3.72 percent, Jasa Marga jumped 3.52 percent, Bank MNC Internasional climbed 2.00 percent, XL Axiata advanced 1.18 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.36 percent, Bank Mandiri perked 1.23 percent, Bumi Resources surged 3.52 percent, Vale Indonesia skyrocketed 5.10 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw considerable volatility in afternoon trading on Wednesday before ending the session modestly lower.

The Dow shed 44.96 points or 0.18 percent to 24,682.31, while the NASDAQ lost 19.02 points or 0.26 percent to 7,345.29 and the S&P 500 fell 5.01 points or 0.18 percent to 2,711.93.

The lower close came after the Fed announced its decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. A firm labor market and strength in the economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.

Perhaps more importantly, the Fed reiterated its plan to raise interest rates gradually. The central bank continues to project three rate hikes in 2018.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a much bigger than expected increase in existing home sales in February.

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday following a drop in U.S. oil inventories, while tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia also lifted oil prices. May WTI oil gained $1.63 or 2.6 percent to settle at $65.17/bb, the highest since early February.

Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Die Anleger an den US-amerikanischen Börsen liessen sich am Mittwoch von Aussagen des neuen Fed-Chef Jerome Powell verunsichern.

