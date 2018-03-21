Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 03:00:08

Indonesia Stock Market May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The losing streak has hit six sessions now for the Indonesia stock market, which has skidded more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,245-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected after days of heavy selling - also aided by a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 45.99 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 6,243.58 after trading between 6,207.17 and 6,271.72. There were 243 decliners and 113 gainers, with 114 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Bukit Darmo Property plummeted 5.93 percent, while Tiga Sejahtera Food soared 2.48 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 0.94 percent, Bank Pan Indonesia tumbled 3.15 percent, Bank MNC Internasional skidded 1.96 percent, XL Axiata dropped 1.92 percent, Jasa Marga shed 0.82 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.31 percent, Vale Indonesia jumped 1.389 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Danamon Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks saw mild upside on Tuesday, reversing the damage from the two previous sessions.

The Dow added 116.36 points or 0.47 percent to 24,727.27, while the NASDAQ gained 20.06 points or 0.27 percent to 7,364.30 and the S&P was up 4.02 points or 0.15 percent to 2,7167.94.

The retrained trade came as investors remained nervous about numerous geopolitical flashpoints, turnover in the Trump Administration and Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.

Crude oil futures rose sharply Tuesday as tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened supplies from the region. Concerns about Venezuelan output also fueled the rally. May WTI crude, the new front-month contract, settled at $63.54, up $1.41 or 2.3 percent.

