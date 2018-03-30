Indiana Polyclinic Debuts Groundbreaking Stem Cell Treatment Program

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Indiana Polyclinic, a noted multidisciplinary facility dedicated to the relief of pain and emotional suffering, has officially launched an innovative new stem cell treatment program available for patients.

"We're proud of our dedication to alleviating pain and suffering for our patients, and the new stem cell treatment program will provide us with even more ways to achieve those goals," explained Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD, of the Indiana University School of Medicine and President and Medical Director of Indiana Polyclinic.

While stem cell treatment has been possible for over two decades, it was largely controversial due to the use of embryonic stem cells. Today, that is not the case, thanks to the ability to harvest stem cells from umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord walls. Parents can even bank their infant's cord blood against the possibility of future needs, allowing access to an individual's own stem cells in the future. In addition, the stems cells and matrix utilized by Indiana Polyclinic are all FDA approved for use in humans.

While the lack of controversy is a positive thing, Dr. Arbuck is most excited about the ability to treat such a wide range of conditions. "Stem cells have almost limitless potential," he explains. "They can be used to treat debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, or in the case of a spinal cord injury. They can be used to alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson's and Azheimer's diseases, and even in the case of traumatic brain injury and stroke."

Currently, Indiana Polyclinic's stem cell treatments are all categorized as experimental. As such, they are not covered by insurance plans, and patients should discuss the treatment options with their primary care provider before deciding stem cell therapy is the right course of action.

To learn more about Indiana Polyclinic and the organization's stem cell treatment program, visit https://IndianaPolyclinic.com.

About Indiana Polyclinic: Indiana Polyclinic is a freestanding, multidisciplinary facility focused on providing pain relief and alleviating emotional suffering. The facility combines mental and physical health treatments, and focuses on an integrated treatment approach that helps patients suffering from physical or emotional pain that goes beyond the usual healing time.

