Indian Motorcycle Charlotte in Lowell, North Carolina Sells with Help from George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services

IRVINE, Calif., Apr. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, a new car and motorcycle dealership broker is pleased to announce the sale of Indian Motorcycle Charlotte in Lowell, North Carolina from Steve Heese and Mark Moses to Tim Sutherland and Lloyd Greer, industry leaders for custom designed and high-performance motorcycles.

Founded in 2008, Indian Motorcycle Charlotte is the flagship dealership for the company as motorcycles were originally being manufactured in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. During its grand opening, there were 6,000 people in attendance celebrating the renaissance of the legendary brand. The dealership is known for its unique architecture, its display of historic early models, and a collection of memorabilia. From 2010 through 2015, the dealership was recognized as a Top 100 Powersports Dealer, and also won other awards for "Best Exterior Design", "Best In-Store Display", and even Top 10 Powersports Dealer in the country by DealerNews magazine. Following the sale of his dealership, Steve Heese commented, "Mark Moses, our operating partner, referred me to George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services about selling our Indian dealership. George did a phenomenal job and identified the perfect unique buyer. He was very professional and exceeded our expectations. If you are considering selling your dealership I would highly recommend George and PBS!"

Industry leaders, Sutherland and Greer, are joining forces to create one of the country's premier Indian Motorcycle dealerships. Sutherland owns and operates Coastal Indian Motorcycle and Slingshot of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and also 1901 Customs, providing custom designed bikes using HotVic accessories. Greer, well known for building engines and bikes that have set world records for land speeds, owns Lloyd'z Motorworkz in Pine Bush, New York delivering the best aftermarket performance parts. The two are teaming up in attempt to make Indian Motorcycle Charlotte the gold standard for dealerships offering custom and high performance Indian motorcycles.

Following the purchase, Greer shared, "We're excited to take ownership of one of the most iconic and best Indian Motorcycle dealerships in the country, and we feel it's a perfect match of our shared skills." Sutherland and Greer have retained all the dealership's employees, including Mark Moses, the founder of the business. Greer commented, "Mark is highly respected for his Indian Motorcycle expertise, and we're excited that he will stat to help us optimize the dealership's tremendous potential."

When asked about their experiences working with George Chaconas, Sutherland commented, "Without George's persistence, perseverance and dedication this deal would not have happened. He was in constant contact and helped overcome the many obstacles that occur in any buy sell. I would highly recommend him!"

The dealership will operate under the same name, Indian Motorcycle Charlotte and at the same location of 110 Indian Walk in Lowell, North Carolina 28098. Sutherland even plans to design and create a line of exclusive Charlotte Indian Motorcycle customs. The dealership is also authorized to service Victory Motorcycles.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was a great experience working with Mark and Steve, and I am grateful to have helped Tim and Lloyd grow their business and maximize the potential of Indian Motorcycle Charlotte."

