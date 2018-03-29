29.03.2018 05:31:20

Indian Markets Closed For Holidays

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today and tomorrow on account of Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down about 0.6 percent on Wednesday while the rupee fell by 21 paise to 65.18 against the dollar on worries about rising fiscal deficit and lower-than-expected goods and services tax collections.

The government budget balance numbers released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday showed that India's fiscal deficit ballooned to 120.3 percent of the revised estimates by the end of April-February due to increase in expenditure and subdued revenue receipts.

Asian stock markets are trading mixed this morning after a tech-led retreat continued on Wall Street overnight. Gold prices hovered near one-week low and the Japanese yen dropped against the dollar on signs of easing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. U.S. crude prices rose about half a percent after falling about 1 percent in the previous session on data showing an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower overnight after a sharp fall in Amazon shares and continued declines in technology stocks spurred by calls for tighter regulation.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing stronger than previously estimated economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 and another report showing a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in February.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent, the Dow edged down marginally and the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent.

European markets recouped early losses to end mixed on Wednesday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

