Indian Market To See Cautious Moves; TCS In Focus After Strong Results

(RTTNews) - The overnight weak close on Wall Street and mostly sluggish trend in Asian markets today are likely to force investors to tread cautiously.

High crude oil prices may prove a dampener and the rupee's decline to a 13-month low against the greenback is also expected to weigh on sentiments.

Investors will be tracking quarterly earnings reports for direction. TCS' strong results and the weakening rupee may trigger some strong buying in the IT space.

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 5.7 percent growth in net profit to Rs.6,904 crore in the quarter ended March 2018, over the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. The company's board announced a final dividend of Rs.29 per share and approved a 1:1 bonus as well.

Cyient Limited reported a 16.2 percent rise in net profit at Rs.121.5 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018, compared to the year-ago period.

NTPC will be in focus after the company announced its decision to exit the joint venture with BHEL. NTPC said that it is not a manufacturer of equipment and would rather concentrate on setting up and operating power plants. The NTPC-BHEL JV was set up in December 2007 for manufacturing power equipment.

Indiabulls Housing Finance will be announcing its fourth-quarter results today. HDFC Bank's results are due on Saturday.

Thanks to fairly positive global cues, the Indian market ended on a firm note on Thursday, with the Sensex gaining 95.61 points or 0.28 percent to 34,427.29 and the Nifty50 edging up by 39.10 points or 0.37 percent to 10,565.30.