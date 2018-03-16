Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
16.03.2018 13:00:00

Implementation measures of F-Secure’s matching share plan

Implementation measures of F-Secure’s matching share plan

F-Secure Corporation, Stock exchange release, 16 March 2018, 14:00 EET  

With a release published on 15 December 2017 F-Secure announced a new matching share plan covering all F-Secure employees. The purpose of the plan is to incentivize personnel to become shareholders in the company, and increase their commitment as well as reward them through the potential increase of share value. Participation in the plan is voluntary. All permanent employees are entitled to participate in the plan, subject to possible restrictions resulting from local regulation and governance issues. In the plan, each employee is eligible to invest a minimum amount of 1,000 euro up to a maximum amount of 10,000 euro.

The retention period within the plan began after the publication of the Financial Statements Release on February 9, 2018, and ended on March 9, 2018. A total of 256 employees (23% of total number of employees) participated in the plan.  The total aggregate amount of investment commitments was EUR 1,522,188. The amount would correspond to approximately 413,863 shares, calculated based on the average share price of F-Secure share on Nasdaq Helsinki on 15 March.

An external administrator (Global Shares) for the matching share plan will independently purchase the shares from the market for the participants during a period commencing on 19 March, 2018, and ending on 29 June, 2018. The purchases will be spread over a longer time horizon to minimize the potential impact on the market. No shares will be purchased during the 30 day closed window (4 April – 5 May 2018) of the Q1 2018 interim report.

Based on the plan, F-Secure will give participants in the spring 2020 one extra matching share for each two shares invested. Dividends paid to the invested shares during the retention period will be reinvested in shares, thus, entitling the participants to additional matching shares in the spring 2020.

More information:
Tapio Pesola,
IR Manager, F-Secure
investor-relations@f-secure.com
+358 44 3734693

