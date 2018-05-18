<
18.05.2018 01:53:00

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Secondary Offering

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry, announced today that in light of recent market conditions, it and the selling stockholders will not proceed with the previously announced secondary public offering and concurrent repurchase of common stock.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIAFIN

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for IQVIA.

