IQVIA Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology to Life Sciences Companies

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a company dedicated to using analytics and science to help healthcare stakeholders find better solutions for patients, today announced at the eyeforpharma conference that it has formed a strategic alliance with MuleSoft, the provider of the leading platform for building application networks. MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ powers Lexi™, IQVIA’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) capability which allows life sciences organizations to connect companywide data and applications in a standard and streamlined manner.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform is the leading unified connectivity platform that gives companies the ability to build and use solutions from different cloud-based platforms such as Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, Reltio, Box and others. Internal IT teams use MuleSoft to design and manage application programming interfaces (APIs) to modernize outdated applications, unify multiple clouds, create new products and connect existing systems and information. MuleSoft is the latest addition to the IQVIA™ Platform of Platforms strategy, serving as the connective tissue to build all the company’s next-generation technologies, born-integrated.

"By creating an application network through API-led connectivity, IQVIA is enabling life sciences companies to accelerate product development, unlock new revenue channels and improve the clinician and patient experience,” said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We look forward to partnering with IQVIA as they develop new offerings and grow their application network.”

Lexi™, IQVIA’s Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) technology, is fueled by MuleSoft to connect all applications and data using a common language for life science clients. Lexi is one of the three new technology solutions that drive IQVIA’s next-generation offerings. It is complemented by Ada™, an artificial intelligence engine that gives clients recommendations for next-best actions and Apollo™, an intuitive user interface.

"We selected MuleSoft to power our Lexi solution because it is exceptional at enabling industry iPaaS technologies,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions, IQVIA. "Our collaboration with MuleSoft advances our strategy of building outstanding enterprise-grade technology on a foundation of intelligent, standards-based technology platforms — such as Salesforce.com, Amazon Web Services, and Box. This allows us to focus on our areas of differentiation such as our cutting-edge information management, analytics, and technology, which deliver the greatest value and benefit to our life science clients.”

The Lexi iPaaS technology powered by MuleSoft is integral to Orchestrated Customer Engagement, the IQVIA offering released in December 2017 that connects marketing, sales and other business functions to enable a new commercial model of orchestration in life sciences. The next IQVIA offering to incorporate Lexi is an upcoming content orchestration solution.

IQVIA introduced its Platform of Platforms strategy in April 2017 when it announced an alliance with Salesforce. Through this strategy, IQVIA builds its life science specific solutions on top of technology platforms, many of which are already part of customers’ ecosystems. This approach enables the company to focus on areas of differentiation and delivering greater value to life sciences and healthcare customers in the form of transformative technology solutions.

About IQVIA

