INNOTECH in Light+Building, the coming of smart lighting

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Light+Building is one of most influential lighting trade fairs that draws great attentions from lighting industry. On March 18th, 2018, INNOTECH presented several smart products to experts from all over the world in this exhibition.

As the largest trade fair for lighting and electricity engineering, Lighting+Building attracts the world's leading lighting companies. The cutting-edge lighting technology and the latest design trends can all be found here. This year it focused on the most updated design trends in lighting industry, showed the exhibitors' great expertise and explained the new design of lighting products with smart technologies.

As a tech company dedicated in the R&D, production and sale of smart lighting and smart home products, INNOTECH believes that the true intelligence is "a worthwhile one with good understanding of users' demands and excellent user experience." In recent years, INNOTECH has cooperated with Tuya Smart to help upgrade the R&D of its smart lighting products.

INNOTECH focuses on designing simple, fashionable and classic lighting products.

INNOTECH ensures that all products are reliable, consistent and safe.

Experts in lighting, color and health Industries were invited to create scientific lighting designs for a healthy and comfortable user experience under different scenarios, such as getting up, dating, partying, reading, caring for children and elderly people, going to bed and staying up at night.

In Lighting+Building, INNOTECH's products attracted experts' attentions from all over the world and received a lot of compliments. It presented the latest lighting products ranging from bulbs, downlights to ceiling lights. These products used technologies such as RGB control, remote control, scenario change, smart phone control and voice control. Many visitors were attracted to experience how to use voice to control the brightness and softness of the light.

INNOTECH has fully understood its social responsibilities. It aims to create smart life through technological innovation. Every household can have access to a smart lighting product and benefit from it is always the mission of INNOTECH.

According to statistics, the global smart lighting industry has grown rapidly in 2017, worth of $4.6 billion. It is expected to continue to grow this year. And in 2020, the total value of this industry will be up to $13.4 billion globally. As an important area in the 'Belt and Road Initiative,' Europe is one of the most significant trade partners to China. The growing demand in lighting products gives lighting industry great potential. Innotech will lead the push in European market and make smart lighting more accessible to everyone.

