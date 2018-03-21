INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 21, 2018 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2018.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and face creams silky. Visit Ingredion.com to learn more.

