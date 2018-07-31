31.07.2018 20:46:00

IIROC Trading Resumption - TIN

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Eurotin Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TIN

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

