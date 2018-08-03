Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
IIROC Trading Halt - ESV.H
VANCOUVER, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: ESV.H
Reason: Pending Company Contact
Halt Time (ET): 11:05 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
