03.08.2018 17:10:00

IIROC Trading Halt - ESV.H

VANCOUVER, Aug. 3, 2018 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ESV.H

Reason: Pending Company Contact

Halt Time (ET): 11:05 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit moderaten Gewinnen
Die Anleger am US-Aktienmarkt greifen am Freitag vorsichtig zu.

Nachrichten

