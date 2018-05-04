Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
04.05.2018 21:44:00
IIROC Trading Halt - ACR.UN
TORONTO, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
TSX Symbol: ACR.UN
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 3:32 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
