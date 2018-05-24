<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.05.2018 22:15:00

IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced its partnership in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance Technology -- a new ‘ink’ that can be drawn on the skin that also delivers a long-lasting fragrance, thus connecting the senses of sight and smell. The innovative product’s launch was announced on March 22, 2018 by Amkiri, an Israeli-based start-up that was founded in 2014.

"This is a significant innovation in the fragrance category, merging strong and deeply personal visuals with the resonance and emotion of fragrance,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "The Visual Fragrance technology creates a new platform from which IFF can showcase our capabilities, including naturals, molecules, and cosmetic actives. The potential for innovative applications are nearly endless and our teams are truly inspired by the possibilities.”

Amkiri’s patented Visual Fragrance is applied to the skin using specially designed applicators, allowing the user to adorn themselves with individual multisensory body art. The formula is long-wearing, and can work with any fragrance or color.

"Some of the most disruptive innovations come from the start-up community -- this is as true in beauty care as it is in technology,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Group President, Fragrances. "This extremely emotionally engaging technology brings a very timely category innovation to the market place.”

Amkiri Chairman David Chissick said, "This partnership with IFF signals Amkiri’s commitment to product excellence and establishing Visual Fragrance as a part of consumers’ daily beauty regimen. The company will continue to develop more ground-breaking technologies that will continue to serve and disrupt the beauty industry.”

IFF, with its legacy of pioneering firsts, believes that this venture will strengthen its ties with and access to the innovation community, bringing in fresh insight that can be leveraged across the business.

# # #

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
521 West 57th Street
New York, NY 10019

T +212.765.5500
F +212.708.7132
iff.com

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.mehr Analysen

08.05.18 International Flavors & Fragrances Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.17 International Flavors & Fragrances Buy UBS AG
09.01.17 International Flavors & Fragrances Underweight Barclays Capital
08.11.16 International Flavors & Fragrances Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Hohe Versicherungsprämien? Mit unserem BRC auf internationale Versicherer verdienen SIE.
09:34
US-Indizes drehen ins Plus
09:23
SMI geht in die Knie
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 123.49 -0.47% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot
Mit diesen heimischen Aktien profitieren Anleger vom schwächeren Franken
Envion AG: Die Einnahmen aus dem Hundert-Millionen-Dollar-ICO sind verschwunden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sagt Nordkorea-Gipfel ab: Wall Street schliesst mit leichten Verlusten
Am Donnerstag dominierten an der Wall Street die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB