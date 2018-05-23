<
23.05.2018 14:30:00

IDC Retains ShoreBridge Capital as Advisor

International Dispensing Corporation ("IDC” or the "Company”) has retained ShoreBridge Capital ("ShoreBridge”) to advise it on corporate matters and strategic initiatives. As a demonstration of its confidence in the Company’s growth prospects, ShoreBridge has made an equity investment in IDC.

About IDC

Based in New York City, IDC (OTCMKTS: IDND; www.idcinnovation.com) is a packaging research and development company that creates and manufactures disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food industries. The company is best known for its international award-winning The Answer®, the world’s only certified aseptic tap which prevents micro-organisms from compromising product safety even through prolonged unrefrigerated use. The Answer is used for both low and high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea, and coconut water in large format and food service applications and is currently being deployed in the USA, China, Germany, Pakistan, and Mexico. Further, the company’s trademarked BID™ (Bag-in-Dispenser) system is believed to be the industry’s most economical and environmental means of delivering UHT beverages.

About ShoreBridge

ShoreBridge Capital (www.shorebridgecapital.com) is a New York City-based investment and merchant banking firm specializing in alternative fund managers as well as direct investment sponsors and entrepreneurs. In conjunction with its network of family office and institutional investor relationships, ShoreBridge advises, invests with, and helps build the businesses of leading managers, sponsors, and companies worldwide.

